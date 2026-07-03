Oban High School’s Trad Group kept its audience on their toes when they put on a concert and dance at the Argyllshire Gathering Hall.
From accordions to fiddles, guitars and pipes the performers kept up a pace and the dancers who took to the floor for the tunes did their best to keep up with them.
Photographer Kevin McGlynn was there to catch it all on camera.
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