Oban High School’s A-C National 5 pass rate beat the local average and equalled the national figure, while its Higher rate saw a year-on-year improvement.

Tiree High School beat the local and national A-C pass rates at all three levels, including a second year in a row with a 100 per cent Advanced Higher pass rate.

Tobermory High School also beat the local and national A-C pass rates at all three levels when pupils received their results on Tuesday, August 4.

A school-by-school breakdown of exam results at Argyll and Bute Council’s 10 secondary schools will go before the authority’s community services committee at its meeting on Thursday, August 27.

Oban High School returned A-C pass rates of 78 per cent at National 5 level, 72 per cent at Higher level, and 72 per cent at Advanced Higher level.

Tiree High School had A-C pass rates of 90 per cent at National 5, 93 per cent at Higher and, for the second year in a row, 100 per cent at Advanced Higher.

Tobermory High School’s A-C pass rates were 79 per cent for National 5 and Higher, and 80 per cent for Advanced Higher.

Those numbers compared with Argyll and Bute-wide A-C rates of 76 per cent for National 5, 75 per cent for Higher, and 73 per cent for Advanced Higher.

Across Scotland’s local authority schools, the A-C pass rates in 2026 were 78 per cent for National 5, 76 per cent for Higher and 75 per cent for Advanced Higher.