An open afternoon at Mid Argyll’s hospital is aiming to help older people remain independent and healthy in their own homes.
Anyone over the age of 65 is being invited to attend Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre on August 27, from 2pm-4pm, where there will be refreshments plus information from a variety of services that are available locally.
Staff will be on hand in the atrium of the hospital to welcome people, direct them to the services they might require or suggest which ones might be helpful.
“The idea of it is to help people stay in their homes independently,” said a spokesperson for the event.
Stands will be there from Lochgilphead Medical Practice, which will offer advice on the type of clinics that are available with the GP practice, while a pharmacy stand will offer support regarding prescriptions.
Police Scotland will talk to people about ways to prevent fraud and how to spot scams.
Physiotherapy and occupational therapy services will respectively give advice on mobility and strength, and home adaption and safety.
Falls and frailty prevention information and advice will be available from Emma King-Venables.
LiveArgyll will be there to offer suggestions for activities and wellbeing as well as education opportunities and courses that over 65s might like to take.
A community link worker will talk to participants about social support, while a welfare rights officer can point to financial help that is available.
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