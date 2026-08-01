Anyone over the age of 65 is being invited to attend Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre on August 27, from 2pm-4pm, where there will be refreshments plus information from a variety of services that are available locally.

Staff will be on hand in the atrium of the hospital to welcome people, direct them to the services they might require or suggest which ones might be helpful.

“The idea of it is to help people stay in their homes independently,” said a spokesperson for the event.

Stands will be there from Lochgilphead Medical Practice, which will offer advice on the type of clinics that are available with the GP practice, while a pharmacy stand will offer support regarding prescriptions.