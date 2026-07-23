Well-wishers can enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake and wish him a Happy Birthday tomorrow (Saturday July 25) at Ormidale Pavilion between 2pm and 5pm.

Lindsay is a well-known, outspoken and well-liked figure on Arran, having taught many generation of pipers on Arran over the years.

He is also the last of the original founding members of the Arran Pipe Band. He joined the band in 1975 as the group’s first secretary and has held various other positions, including pipe major and secretary.