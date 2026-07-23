Lindsay Proudfoot and his family have extended an open invitation to everyone on Arran to join them in celebrating Lindsay’s 100th birthday.
Well-wishers can enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake and wish him a Happy Birthday tomorrow (Saturday July 25) at Ormidale Pavilion between 2pm and 5pm.
Lindsay is a well-known, outspoken and well-liked figure on Arran, having taught many generation of pipers on Arran over the years.
He is also the last of the original founding members of the Arran Pipe Band. He joined the band in 1975 as the group’s first secretary and has held various other positions, including pipe major and secretary.
In 2016, at a 90th birthday party hosted in his honour by his band mates, Lindsay told the Banner: “I’m going for a ton...see you again in 10 years.”
When asked the secret to his successful and long career, he replied in his characteristic dry manner: “Be awkward, be opinionated and bash on regardless, just like a big dog.”
In a social media post inviting friends and colleagues to join him for his birthday celebration, Lindsay has received a huge amount of support from well-wishers from as far afield as Australia and Canada.
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