Held at Dunoon Burgh Hall on Friday, June 26, the annual awards celebrated the volunteers who make an outstanding difference to communities throughout our region.

This year’s ceremony had a sustainability theme, featuring community stalls, a fashion showcase and entertainment from Argyll musician Abigail

Pryde.

Leading the area’s success was Andrew Cannon, who was named Oban and Lorn Regional Hero in recognition of his dedication to Oban Lorne Rugby Club and the School of Rugby at Oban High School. By coaching players from mini rugby through to under-14 level, Andrew has provided years of continuity and encouragement for young players while organising fixtures across Scotland to make sure those growing up in a rural area can enjoy the same opportunities as teams elsewhere. His weekly match reports for the Oban Times were also recognised as part of his commitment to

promoting grassroots rugby.

Oban’s volunteering community also celebrated Mark MacQueen, who received the Creative Legacy Award for more than 15 years of community involvement. Through organisations including the MacQueen Bros Charitable Trust, Oban BID, Oban Skate Park, Sadie Hall, the Rockfield Centre and the Oban Festive Lights Committee, Mark has helped bring projects to life while playing a key role in reviving the much-loved Oban Raft Race.

Another local winner was Morven Gage, who was presented with the Gaelic Volunteer Award for her work leading Aon Ghuth, Oban’s Gaelic Makaton choir for children and adults with additional support needs. The choir provides opportunities for members and their families to enjoy Gaelic language and music while performing at events across Argyll and beyond, and is believed to be the world’s first Gaelic Makaton choir.

Oban’s commitment to supporting local people was also recognised through Rescued Food @ Re_Store, which won Volunteer Team of the Year. Since launching in 2024, volunteers have diverted thousands of bags of surplus food from landfill while providing affordable food through a pay-what-you-can community shop, supporting local households and reducing food waste at the same time.

And the area also celebrated success in the Young Volunteer of the Year category, with Noah Simpson, of Anam Cara Fasgadh, recognised for his compassionate work supporting bereaved families. As the charity’s Youth Champion, Noah helps raise awareness of childhood bereavement in schools, supports families visiting Gabriel’s Oasis respite caravan at Tralee and assists with projects across the organisation.

Oban and Lorn was strongly represented throughout the finalist lists.

Joining Andrew Cannon on the shortlist for Oban and Lorn Regional Hero were Emma MacDougall, recognised for her volunteering with Oban’s Hope Kitchen, Cancer Research Shop and St Columba’s Cathedral; Katy Pollock and Fiona Wilson,

for their work with 1st Argyll (Lorn) Scouts, Cubs and Beavers; and Margery Kennedy, recognised for her contribution to Bunessan Community Association on Mull.

Together, the finalists showcased the breadth and diversity of volunteering taking place across Oban, Lorn and the Isle of Mull.

Anam Cara Fasgadh also reached the final of the Volunteer Organisation of the Year category in recognition of its support for families following the death of a baby, child or young person.