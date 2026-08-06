Loganair flights between the Outer Hebrides and Inverness are to be restored to their usual frequency after backlash.
Loganair reduced services last month due to sustainability concerns, but promised a return to normal in October if extra funding was secured.
After pressure from MSPs across the Highlands and Islands, the Scottish Government has now pledged to give Highlands and Islands Airports Limited £1 million to meet those costs, meaning that flights between Inverness and Stornoway, as well as Kirkwall and Sumburgh in Orkney and Shetland, will return to their usual frequency.
Announcing the support, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said:
“I am pleased the Scottish Government has confirmed over £1 million of funding to support the full recommencement of air services connecting Inverness to Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh.
“HIAL and Loganair have worked collaboratively through commercial discussions to restart these services from 26 October, providing greater certainty to passengers.
“Transport Scotland will now work with HIAL and industry stakeholders to discuss next steps for a sustainable, long-term solution to protect Highlands and Islands air services for those who rely on them.”
The reduction of flights to only afternoon flying was criticised by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which warned of the detrimental impact it would have on its tourist economy and the viability of major employers and investors in the islands.
Now, the restoration of flights to normal from October 26 has been hailed as a "step in the right direction" by Convener of the Transport Committee, Willie Rennie MSP.
Rennie said: “This investment will be a positive outcome for the island communities who made powerful and compelling representations to the Transport Committee. From the evidence we heard, it is clear that a longer-term plan for aviation will need to be considered as part of the Islands Connectivity Plan.
“The Scottish Government needs to continue working closely with transport providers and our island communities to ensure a longer-term solution. We will continue to monitor developments in this area. However, for now, this is a step in the right direction.”
Donald MacKinnon, MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, also welcomed the move, but said a long term solution is needed.
Mr MacKinnon said: “Significant disruption has taken place since the service was reduced in July and this will continue into October. From travel for hospital appointments being affected, extra costs for businesses and even changes to livestock sales in Stornoway this season – damage has already been done and will continue to have an impact. This could all have been avoided if the Scottish Government has acted faster.”
"Routes have already been lost, including reduced inter-island connectivity, timetabling does not always suit the needs of islanders and prices make flights unaffordable for many.
“We desperately need the Scottish Government to take responsibility and deliver a strategy for island air travel that ensures air services work for islanders while making the best use of public money. A fix for one year is not enough, islanders need long-term certainty. Continuing with an approach that allows Loganair to effectively hold the public purse to ransom does not serve anyone well.”
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