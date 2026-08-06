Loganair reduced services last month due to sustainability concerns, but promised a return to normal in October if extra funding was secured.

After pressure from MSPs across the Highlands and Islands, the Scottish Government has now pledged to give Highlands and Islands Airports Limited £1 million to meet those costs, meaning that flights between Inverness and Stornoway, as well as Kirkwall and Sumburgh in Orkney and Shetland, will return to their usual frequency.

Announcing the support, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said:

“I am pleased the Scottish Government has confirmed over £1 million of funding to support the full recommencement of air services connecting Inverness to Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh.

“HIAL and Loganair have worked collaboratively through commercial discussions to restart these services from 26 October, providing greater certainty to passengers.

“Transport Scotland will now work with HIAL and industry stakeholders to discuss next steps for a sustainable, long-term solution to protect Highlands and Islands air services for those who rely on them.”

The reduction of flights to only afternoon flying was criticised by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which warned of the detrimental impact it would have on its tourist economy and the viability of major employers and investors in the islands.

Now, the restoration of flights to normal from October 26 has been hailed as a "step in the right direction" by Convener of the Transport Committee, Willie Rennie MSP.

Rennie said: “This investment will be a positive outcome for the island communities who made powerful and compelling representations to the Transport Committee. From the evidence we heard, it is clear that a longer-term plan for aviation will need to be considered as part of the Islands Connectivity Plan.

“The Scottish Government needs to continue working closely with transport providers and our island communities to ensure a longer-term solution. We will continue to monitor developments in this area. However, for now, this is a step in the right direction.”