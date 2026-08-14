Mid Argyll Scout Group have created a commemorative badge in honour of former Scout leader Lizzie Button, who passed away in June.
The 19th Argyll group wanted to memorialise the beloved volunteer, who died aged 59 following a brave battle with cancer.
At her memorial, the group agreed to hold an annual Lizzie Munro Challenge, where members of the troop can complete a Munro in her memory while earning a dedicated emblem.
The specific details of the award will be announced in the coming months.
Following Lizzie’s passing, Scout leader David Smart took to social media to pay tribute to the scouting champion who had “gone home” – the organisation’s term for the death of one of its members.
He said: “Lizzie embodied everything that is good in Scouting – she was trusted, loyal, friendly and considerate, displayed courage, made good use of her time, and always respected others.
“Lizzie grabbed every opportunity presented and squeezed every iota of pleasure and joy out of whatever she was involved in.
“It is important that we remember and record the outstanding person she was and the 19th Argyll and Scouting has lost a good one.”
One of the fondest memories of Lizzie within the scouting group was her positivity and good humour on international trips.
During her time with the group, she travelled to Norway, Spain and Nepal, helping to keep morale high with her famous five-sugar coffees.
While travelling the El Camino Way on a scouting adventure, one participant recalled how Lizzie wanted to collect as many stamps as possible from every coffee shop along the journey.
“She was a big support to our group and very lovely,” they added.
Outside of scouting, Lizzie was also a valued teacher at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, where she taught pupils of all ages for more than a decade.
A spokesperson for the school said: “In just over a decade at the school, she contributed hugely, not only to the teaching of science, chemistry and physics, but also as a leader of Duke of Edinburgh, a Scout leader and through her commitment to the school’s Badminton Club.
“Everything Lizzie did was underlined by her no-nonsense approach, commitment to high standards and her punchy sense of humour.”
A former pupil told the school about her memories of Lizzie, describing her as one of the most patient and understanding people she had ever met.
“She always had time for her pupils, and had an amazing knack of explaining problems in the most simple and understandable way,” they added.
Both the school and scouting group sent their thoughts to Lizzie’s husband, Nigel, and her family.
The community champion was laid to rest on July 24.
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