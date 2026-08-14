The 19th Argyll group wanted to memorialise the beloved volunteer, who died aged 59 following a brave battle with cancer.

At her memorial, the group agreed to hold an annual Lizzie Munro Challenge, where members of the troop can complete a Munro in her memory while earning a dedicated emblem.

The specific details of the award will be announced in the coming months.

Following Lizzie’s passing, Scout leader David Smart took to social media to pay tribute to the scouting champion who had “gone home” – the organisation’s term for the death of one of its members.

He said: “Lizzie embodied everything that is good in Scouting – she was trusted, loyal, friendly and considerate, displayed courage, made good use of her time, and always respected others.

“Lizzie grabbed every opportunity presented and squeezed every iota of pleasure and joy out of whatever she was involved in.

“It is important that we remember and record the outstanding person she was and the 19th Argyll and Scouting has lost a good one.”

One of the fondest memories of Lizzie within the scouting group was her positivity and good humour on international trips.

During her time with the group, she travelled to Norway, Spain and Nepal, helping to keep morale high with her famous five-sugar coffees.

While travelling the El Camino Way on a scouting adventure, one participant recalled how Lizzie wanted to collect as many stamps as possible from every coffee shop along the journey.

“She was a big support to our group and very lovely,” they added.