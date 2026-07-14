The Whole Family Wellbeing Fund (WFWF) was created by the Scottish Government to help improve the lives of children and families through providing holistic support before they reach crisis point.

Amounts ranging from £1.4m to £1.6m in total were given annually to each council area in Scotland from 2022 to 2026, with grant applications to be considered locally.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request the “governance and decision-making around the allocation of the (Highland) fund” falls to the Whole Family Wellbeing Programme Change Leadership Group.

Its membership is made up mainly of senior council officers but also includes NHS bosses and third sector partners.

Discounting the current financial year as the full figures can not be calculated yet, the Highland group has accumulated £5.8 million from the fund.

It has spent £4.3m in total, with £1.4m of that going to “operational costs” – 33 per cent of the total spend – which the service explains as “staff salaries, business expenses, club car hire or travel expenses” or “anything that enables the programme to do the work that it does which is not grant funding or training.”

When it created the fund, the Scottish Government set out three different areas the money could be spent, one was aimed at local charities, another was for collaborative projects, and the third was for set projects identified by the Scottish Government.

According to the FOI, a total of £571,000 has been given out to local charities, while £2.3 million has gone to collaborative projects. No awards have been made in the scheme’s area three as of yet, and one payment of £31,000 was made in 2025/26 for staff training.



After referencing the “dark council” and operational spending of the group at a public meeting by pointing out they are “taking a third of the cut”, Councillor John Edmondson (Cromarty Firth, Liberal Democrats) said he was “quite staggered” that the fund “is not being used as it’s meant to have been”.

He said: “There’s no reason why they couldn’t have distributed the money and I think the youth clubs now need desperate help, and the money’s in there and we should be using it."

Cllr Edmondson acknowledged that, with multi-sector involvement, it was not “fair to blame” all the issues on the council.

“It’s not entirely within the council’s remit, and I think that’s the difficulty, there’s no real accountability to anyone,” he said, adding: “If we don’t act now, then the youth clubs will be gone.”

A council spokesperson said funding is “distributed through an agreed framework and governance structure”.

They added: “The programme is not solely a grant fund; it is a transformational programme designed to improve how support is planned, coordinated, and delivered across Highland.”

They said funding decisions are “informed by evidence of local need” and developed through “partnership working” across both the statutory and third sectors.

They concluded it would be “inaccurate” to view operational spending as separate to supporting children and families, with that spend needed to “identify need, support communities, administer funding, measure impact and deliver sustainable improvements”.

And they said the money that has not yet been spent should not be “characterised” as sitting unused as the programme “operates through multi-year planning and investment arrangements”.

Meanwhile a Highlands and Islands MSP has written to the council’s chief executive to seek “urgent clarification” on how this has happened, and what oversight arrangements are in place for funding decisions.

Morven-May MacCallum (Lib Dem) said: “At a time where budgets are tight, both for local government and for households, I would expect to see funds earmarked to support the most vulnerable in our community to go directly towards improving their lives and not absorbed into council administration costs.”