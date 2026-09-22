Shopper-Aide and Campbeltown’s Forget Me Not Choir are joining forces for an afternoon of tea, coffee and musical entertainment for the area’s over-60s.
The event will take place at the Victoria Hall, Campbeltown, on Thursday October 1, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with all older people welcome.
Despite the scaffolding and netting currently surrounding the hall, the venue remains open.
Entertainment will be provided by the Forget Me Not Choir, with those attending encouraged to join in the singing. Entry is by donation and there will also be a raffle, with donations of raffle prizes welcome.
Shopper-Aide was established in 2011 to help older people in Kintyre, providing services including shopping and delivery of food, household and personal goods, housekeeping, social activities and a laundry service based at Snipefield, Campbeltown.
The more recently founded Forget Me Not Choirs are for people living with dementia and those who support them, with groups based in Campbeltown, Tarbert and Lochgilphead.
The Campbeltown group meets on Thursday afternoons at the Kintyre Community Education Centre, with free sessions offering an opportunity to enjoy singing in a safe and supportive environment while bringing people together.
ACHA Community Funding has provided support towards next week’s event, covering the majority of the costs.
Any money raised on the day will be divided equally between Shopper-Aide and the Forget Me Not Choir.
Susan Paterson of Shopper-Aide said: “October was always a time when events for older people were run and, with help from ACHA, both organisations are delighted to be able to put on this event and hopefully we will be able to do it again.
“The Forget Me Not Choir is a joyful group with lots of songs that everyone can join in and sing along to.”
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