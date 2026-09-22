The event will take place at the Victoria Hall, Campbeltown, on Thursday October 1, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with all older people welcome.

Despite the scaffolding and netting currently surrounding the hall, the venue remains open.

Entertainment will be provided by the Forget Me Not Choir, with those attending encouraged to join in the singing. Entry is by donation and there will also be a raffle, with donations of raffle prizes welcome.