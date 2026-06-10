A motoring extravaganza has raised more than £900 for the upcoming Ardrishaig Gala Day.
Held in a rain-soaked car park in Ardrishaig on June 7, the event featured classic and modern cars on display, along with an impressive selection of vintage motorbikes.
Organised by Alan “Goldie” Ross, the display raised a total of £923 through donations from attendees and supporters.
All funds will go to the Ardrishaig Gala Committee (AGC), which organises the upcoming celebration on August 15.
Paula Cameron, of the AGC, said: “It was an absolutely amazing turnout, considering the rain, to support the Gala Day.
“Goldie did a fabulous job of organising all the cars and bikes for the event, so a special thank you to Goldie, Chip and the lads for all their hard work.”
During the event, first and second prizes were awarded to the most impressive cars and bikes on display.
Willie Beattie, of Kilmartin Garage, won the award for best car on display with his 1937 Alvis Speed Six.
Second place was awarded to Craig Campbell and his 1963 Morris 1000.
In the motorbike category, Euan Telfer claimed top spot with a 1973 Honda CV.
A 1960s Norton Commando, owned by Lawris McNaughton, took second place.
The next Gala Day event will be the Prince and Princess Dance on June 25, where the event’s Royal Family will be chosen.
Applications for stalls, floats and the Royal Family competition are open via the Ardrishaig Gala Facebook page.
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