Held in a rain-soaked car park in Ardrishaig on June 7, the event featured classic and modern cars on display, along with an impressive selection of vintage motorbikes.

Organised by Alan “Goldie” Ross, the display raised a total of £923 through donations from attendees and supporters.

All funds will go to the Ardrishaig Gala Committee (AGC), which organises the upcoming celebration on August 15.