BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out the five-night programme between Sunday, July 5, and Friday, July 10, with work taking place each night from 7pm until 6am, weather permitting.

The first phase will take place on Kinloch Road from the evening of Sunday, July 5, until the morning of Wednesday, July 8. Temporary traffic lights and a convoy system will be in operation while resurfacing is carried out.

The second phase will see an overnight road closure on Millknowe Road, near the Dellwood Hotel, from Wednesday, July 8, until Thursday, July 9.