Drivers in Campbeltown can expect overnight disruption from Sunday as resurfacing works get under way at three locations through the town.
BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will carry out the five-night programme between Sunday, July 5, and Friday, July 10, with work taking place each night from 7pm until 6am, weather permitting.
The first phase will take place on Kinloch Road from the evening of Sunday, July 5, until the morning of Wednesday, July 8. Temporary traffic lights and a convoy system will be in operation while resurfacing is carried out.
The second phase will see an overnight road closure on Millknowe Road, near the Dellwood Hotel, from Wednesday, July 8, until Thursday, July 9.
To minimise disruption, the road will reopen for hourly amnesty periods at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 1am, 2am, 3am, 4am and 5am, with motorists encouraged to arrive before these times.
The final phase will take place at the Campbeltown Ferry Terminal roundabout on Hall Street from Thursday, July 9, until Friday, July 10. Traffic will again be managed using temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.
Emergency service access will be maintained throughout the works.
As the resurfacing is taking place close to residential properties, BEAR Scotland said the noisiest operations will, where possible, be completed before 11pm.
Site staff will also be briefed on the need to keep noise to a minimum and to be mindful of nearby residents while the work is carried out.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for journeys while the works are under way and to follow all temporary traffic management measures in place.
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