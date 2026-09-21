It was Climate Week at Park Primary School last week, and the pupils were excited to share all they learned when their local political and community leaders paid a visit.
In collaboration with the Children’s Parliament, pupils from the Eco Committee and Rights Respecting Schools Steering Group made their own environmental-tour, inviting the decision makers to come along and hear their points.
All week, each class has been learning about a different part of the local environment, from the forests to ocean life and more. Each pupil made a pledge for how they would help the climate, which each guest was also invited to make.
The tour was months in the making, which showed as the youngsters confidently spoke about their chosen topics.
Starting at the school’s front door, Filip, Fraser and Conor began by discussing the importance of active travel. They showed off the active travel map they made for the school, and asked the crowd how they could encourage people to cut down on car use.
Many options were suggested, perhaps you could try a car share scheme, maybe improve the pavements around town? Or perhaps, you could use the bus, which is exactly what the tour did to travel to Ganavan.
Once the coach arrived, pupils Maeve and Jessie asked the crowd for their views on fast fashion. Who is to blame for the overconsumption of clothes in our society Consumers or sellers?
It certainly sparked a controversial debate among the group, but all agreed on one thing, we should all be buying more second hand, an idea representatives from Re_Store happily cheered.
A similar debate was sparked by Niala, Faye and Viola, who asked the group about wildlife and the balance between farming, nature and urbanisation, and Eva and Emily who spoke about their forest habitats.
Particular focus in both of these sections was placed on the shooting of deer and the ethics of leisure hunting. But while the children said they wanted to see the practice stop, they did admit they loved having a bit of venison in their school dinners.
Finally, as the heavens opened, Magnus, Mirren, Elsie and Lena took the tour to the water to discuss the importance of protecting our seas, the marvels of marine life, and the dangers of rising sea levels.
As the authority on many issues discussed, Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands Jim Fairlie was the man under most scrutiny. He said that he loved "every minute" of the tour, and said the children were "amazing" at responding to and challenging him, allowing him to enjoy a proper debate.
He continued: "That will create a huge amount of brilliant memories for them, they should be proud of what they produced.
"We had some brilliant conversations, especially about deer management. It was amazing to see these three young children talk about the complexity of how to find balance in that."
Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber MP Brendan O’Hara said: "When this school decides to do something, they go all in. From the minute I walked in I was learning things, it’s impossible for any adult here to leave here without learning something new about the environment.
"Huge congratulations to the pupils and staff for making this happen."
The children were all very happy with the reception to their work.
"It was good that everyone listened to us and took our ideas into account," said Jessie.
"I would like to see some small things changed based on our climate ideas," said Eva. "It’s really nice to see all these important people and tell them our views."
"I would like them to message us back and tell us what ideas they can do something about," said Maeve.
The children all have big ideas and ambitions on how to fix the climate crisis and improve our environment.
Magnus said he wants the government to introduce a programme of mandatory weekly beach cleans, Maeve and Jessie want to limit the consumption of fast fashion, Emily said she wants plastic consumption to end to limit damage to marine life.
Each child ended this Climate Week with lifelong memories and a desire for positive change. Climate Week 2026 takes place from September 28 to October 4, and Park Primary’s project will be showcased by Children’s Parliament.
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