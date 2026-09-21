In collaboration with the Children’s Parliament, pupils from the Eco Committee and Rights Respecting Schools Steering Group made their own environmental-tour, inviting the decision makers to come along and hear their points.

All week, each class has been learning about a different part of the local environment, from the forests to ocean life and more. Each pupil made a pledge for how they would help the climate, which each guest was also invited to make.

The tour was months in the making, which showed as the youngsters confidently spoke about their chosen topics.

Starting at the school’s front door, Filip, Fraser and Conor began by discussing the importance of active travel. They showed off the active travel map they made for the school, and asked the crowd how they could encourage people to cut down on car use.

Many options were suggested, perhaps you could try a car share scheme, maybe improve the pavements around town? Or perhaps, you could use the bus, which is exactly what the tour did to travel to Ganavan.