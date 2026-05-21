“There will be teas and coffees and the services sit down with people and chat in an informal way about any concerns they have.

“The fire brigade talk to people about fire safety checks in their homes; police give information about scams and cold callers - it’s a good day,” said Kirsty.

Co-organiser Kirsty Reid of Strachur Community Council, alongside PC Michael Cunningham in Dunoon, explained that the idea was to bring together services that people did not often see around the village to allow them to ask questions or glean information in an informal setting.

In the fourth such ‘Partners Day’, fire, police, coastguard, trading standards, Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA), carers Carr Gorm, Crossroads, Women’s Aid, and others will be at Strachur Memorial Hall on June 13 from 11am to 2pm.

“There were 96 people at the last Partners Day and we are hoping for even more,” she said.

Sometimes these are followed up with visits to people’s homes for more information or to help or reassure them, if necessary.

“We make up packs that we pass on to the Strachur Hub and the primary school,” she added.

“We have asked ACHA, Carr Gorm and Crossroads along so everyone knows what is available to them.”

She added that many of the emergency services were not seen often in the village as there is not, thankfully, a regular need for them, so Partners Day provided a way of getting information across from all sides.

Strachur’s youth club has been invited to sell snacks and the children get to climb behind the wheel of emergency services vehicles.

And, of course, there is the serious business of the wellington boot tossing contest, which has become a bit of a friendly rivalry competition between the emergency services, with children shouting for their preferred service person.

“A police woman still holds the record for the longest throw,” said Kirsty.