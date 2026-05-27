Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has belatedly announced that as of the beginning of May all Community Treatment and Care services for patients registered at the Strachur and Inveraray medical practices will have to go to Dunoon.

Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) includes blood tests, wound care, injections, vaccinations and monitoring of long term conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The HSPC announced on May 18: “From May 1 2026, patients who meet the criteria for CTAC monitoring or chronic disease management within the CTAC service specification may be asked to attend the CTAC team in Dunoon for an appointment following changes to our rural flexibility arrangements with local GPs.

“We recognise that this may mean additional travel for some patients during this interim period.

“Our CTAC teams will make every effort to minimise disruption and support patients as best we can.