Patients from Inveraray and Furnace requiring community nursing treatments are facing almost a 100-mile round trip - with just one bus a day providing access.
Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has belatedly announced that as of the beginning of May all Community Treatment and Care services for patients registered at the Strachur and Inveraray medical practices will have to go to Dunoon.
Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) includes blood tests, wound care, injections, vaccinations and monitoring of long term conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
The HSPC announced on May 18: “From May 1 2026, patients who meet the criteria for CTAC monitoring or chronic disease management within the CTAC service specification may be asked to attend the CTAC team in Dunoon for an appointment following changes to our rural flexibility arrangements with local GPs.
“We recognise that this may mean additional travel for some patients during this interim period.
“Our CTAC teams will make every effort to minimise disruption and support patients as best we can.
“As and where possible, we will work with local practices and our existing workforce to support visiting clinics in the practices for priority patients.
“Work is underway to recruit additional staff and finalise the logistical arrangements required to introduce a visiting CTAC service model in Strachur and Inveraray.
“We will provide a further update as soon as confirmed clinic arrangements and timescales are available.
“We apologise for any inconvenience these interim arrangements may cause and thank patients for their understanding while we work to put sustainable local services in place.”
With just one bus a day leaving Inveraray for Dunoon at 10.17am and arriving at 11.18am and the only bus back to Inveraray leaving Dunoon at 12.24pm, this leaves barely an hour for an appointment.
One patient representative, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Advertiser “it’s not going to work” and that representations saying as such had been made to senior management in the HSCP
.
“It is totally disastrous. People aren’t going to be able to get to appointments. Not everyone drives, especially elderly patients and they can’t always ask a neighbour to take them - from Furnace to Dunoon is nearly a 100-mile round trip.”
There was also criticism of the HSCP’s plans to recruit a CTAC nurse for the Furnace and Inveraray surgeries from both the patient representative and Strachur Medical Practice’s GP Robert Coull, who has the contract for the two surgeries.
The patient representative said they had been informed that a CTAC nurse would only be available for Furnace and Inveraray for two hours a week.
“How many patients can be seen in that time - six patients maybe?” they said.
“They are taking the service back rather than taking it over, it’s been their responsibility to provide the service since 2021,” said Dr Coull.
“We’ve been providing it for them as contractors since then. They have decided to provide the service directly from May 1.
“The problems for remote GPs providing CTAC services for the health board are that the health board is only willing to fund a fraction of the cost and it is very difficult to recruit nurses to a dual role of Practice Nurse and CTAC.
“Modern practice nursing in remote areas is complex and requires highly trained Band 6 or 7 nurses but CTAC is largely a band 2 health care assistant (HCA) role.
“Not only does this make it very expensive to provide CTAC in remote practices, but the nurses will deskill over time and so can’t stay in the role, meaning we lose the practice nurses.
“In addition, HCAs can’t work unsupervised which makes it very difficult in micro practices with multiple sites such as ours.
“We’ve been directing all the patient feedback to NHS Highland so they might be able to answer that question better.”
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