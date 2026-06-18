It took Iain McGilp 1,700 days to get the treatment he needed for his bowel cancer, rather than the 62 days it was supposed to.

His cancer is now at Stage 4 but the retired clerical NHS worker is keeping up his fight and has turned to putting ’pen to paper’ as an escape from the real world where he lives with the disease.

Mr McGilp’s first book, a darkly comic caper where Roman antiquities and small-town English eccentricity collide, is called Making A Killing and is out this month.

He told The Argyllshire Advertiser that despite the NHS "failure" becoming an author is something he counts as being "therapeutic" and that it has given him "something to cling on to" while having four major operations and countless rounds of chemotherpay and radiotherapy.

Now working on the fourth book in the series, Making A Killing is a modern take on Greek legends and the UK’s love of detectorists, he said adding that his writing has been off and on and painfully slow but "worth it" for when his first novel hits bookshop shelves and on-line book sites.

"I’d encourage any one who is living with something terrible, a situation or an illness, to pick up a pen and write. You can create your own world to live in and escape too. It’s therapeutic," he said.

From a spectral flashing Morris dancer to accident-prone twins and budget-stretched detectives, the inspiration for Iain’s novel includes memories of a drinks party he helped organise during his time working in Africa where he arrived late to find ’carnage’, there are also a few boozy episodes in it - thanks to a brewing and distilling master class he took in retirement .

Over the years his working life has taken him from Glasgow to London to Africa and the Caribbean - he has also studied widely with degrees featuring the likes of biochemistry, botany, orchids and alkaloids.

"All these experiences have been a cocktail that has proved useful for crime writing," said Mr McGilp who moved to Lochgilphead eight years ago from Edinburgh.