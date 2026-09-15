Increased picnic spaces and an accessible path loop via the Ben Cruachan viewpoint also form part of the proposal at the Fearnoch Forest Car Park, lodged by Forestry and Land Scotland.

A statement published with the application suggested that plans have also been made for two other visitor areas, identified as Eas Na Circ and Gleann a’ Ghealbhain.

Argyll and Bute Council planning officers are expected to rule on the application by early November, with the public able to view plans and submit feedback.

A design and access statement lodged with the application said: “Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) own and manage large areas of forest in Argyll, which contain a number of visitor facilities providing car parking, access to forest trails, mountain biking routes and the opportunity to ‘stay the night’ for those in campervans.

“Proposals have been developed for three visitor sites in order to create a more cohesive and valued visitor experience that also respects their rural locations.

“The aims of this project are [to] provide visitor facilities that contribute to a more attractive visitor offer and experience in Argyll so that visitors linger in the area.

“Accessibility of facilities and trails will be improved, to widen the user base. The facilities should be enhanced and clearly signed to improve the experience and ease of use.

“The facilities are intended to absorb visitor pressure, particularly of overnight campervan use, to reduce the impact of visitor pressure on surrounding areas.

“The enhancements include revenue generation to cover sustainable maintenance of facilities and trails, and to support future improvements.”