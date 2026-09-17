After years of calling for repairs to their dilapidated access road, a Mid Argyll community has launched a petition demanding Argyll and Bute Council takes action.
Cracks, potholes and subsidence have been worrying features of the B8025 to Tayvallich for several years, but only small individual patching has been carried out despite villagers recommending substantial resurfacing be undertaken.
“The main problem with the road is the actual road surface, which has simply broken up in too many areas,” Tayvallich resident Ian Oliver told the Advertiser. “I know of five cases of broken suspension springs on vehicles in the village and, while I cannot say for sure the B8025 was the cause, it looks likely.
“The road condition has not been helped by timber extraction and heavy construction plant accessing and leaving the village.”
Dismayed at the road’s worsening state, villagers, including Mr Oliver, met two years ago with Councillor Jan Brown to discuss the state of the B8025.
“Ms Brown took on board our concerns about the road and promised to have the road inspected, and report back,” Mr Oliver explained. “True to her word, she reported that the inspector had checked the road and commented that ‘it’s not good, but it’s not the worst’. Nothing happened thereafter.”
With no sign of any programme of repair planned for their vital access road, the people of Tayvallich are coming together to let the council know their views on the issue.
“It’s time for action,” Mr Oliver said. “I arranged a petition calling for action from the council, which was left in the local shop in the village a week ago. After checking on Monday September 14, it has almost 60 signatures already.”
He explained that the outcome he and his fellow residents are hoping for is resurfacing of the road’s most problematic areas, not temporary patching work.
“The pot-hole patching repairs have caused problems as they create humps which are rough to drive over,” Mr Oliver added. “Having the entire road resurfaced would be utopia but in the real world, I doubt that will happen. However, there are specific areas which are in dire need of resurfacing.
“So many other B roads in the area have been fully resurfaced but it seems the B8025 is never considered.”
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