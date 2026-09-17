Cracks, potholes and subsidence have been worrying features of the B8025 to Tayvallich for several years, but only small individual patching has been carried out despite villagers recommending substantial resurfacing be undertaken.

“The main problem with the road is the actual road surface, which has simply broken up in too many areas,” Tayvallich resident Ian Oliver told the Advertiser. “I know of five cases of broken suspension springs on vehicles in the village and, while I cannot say for sure the B8025 was the cause, it looks likely.

“The road condition has not been helped by timber extraction and heavy construction plant accessing and leaving the village.”

Dismayed at the road’s worsening state, villagers, including Mr Oliver, met two years ago with Councillor Jan Brown to discuss the state of the B8025.

“Ms Brown took on board our concerns about the road and promised to have the road inspected, and report back,” Mr Oliver explained. “True to her word, she reported that the inspector had checked the road and commented that ‘it’s not good, but it’s not the worst’. Nothing happened thereafter.”