He first decided that this was the employment he wanted by helping his dad ben look after the putting green on Fort William Parade, once part of local Council run leisure activities and a great attraction for locals and visitors alike.

Retiring recently as Assistant Manager, working at the Leisure Centre has been his only job since leaving Lochaber High School as a teenager.

Well known to probably thousands of local people who learned to swim under his guidance, Phil Hughes has finally "left the poolside".

Since being opened in the 1970s the Leisure Centre has only ever had four managers, Phil working with three of them, Sandy Slater, Graham Brooks and present incumbent, Gary Davidson.

He has also seen many changes in the building, from the addition of a Hydrotherapy Pool, to a huge expansion of fully equipped, modern gyms which are growing in popularity.

For his retrial presentation the staff gathered (appropriately) by the poolside for a buffet where Phil received many gifts and cut his specially made retirement cake.

He also brought in a series of scrap books, which were collected by the late Doris McSeveny, (who also spent her working life at the Centre), filled with newspaper cuttings recording people and events almost since it opened, giving a fascinating historical insight to the younger employees.

Phil said: "It is hard to believe 40 years have passed since I started.

"There have been a lot of changes over the years, but I must say the staff have always been brilliant, with lots of laughs and I have enjoyed every minute."