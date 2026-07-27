The parade makes its long march up the hill.

The parade makes its long march up the hill.

It was an overcast yet warm day in Mull’s capital as a large procession, led by Malcolm MacLean Younger of Duart, Heir to the Clan MacLean, marched along Tobermory Main Street and up the steep Eas Brae.

Oban High School Pipe Band performed admirably to play the parade so far up the hill, and their performances throughout the day were highly popular

The walk makes a perfect warm up for competitors though, said the heavies, despite their hatred of cardio.

This year’s roster of competitors dwarfed that of 2025, with 11 men vying for success.

A global group, representatives came from Czechia, Utah and Wisconsin. But the stand out and fan favourite was this year’s runner up at Inveraray’s caber toss world championships, Dutchman Pieter Bouma, who really brought the boom, and the cheers from the crowd.

The grandstand hillside was rammed with visitors from all over the world, itching to see some great action, and they got what they asked for.