The first Campbeltown gathering will be held at the Ardshiel Hotel on Saturday (August 22), from 10.30am to noon.

The informal sessions are intended to offer friendship, connection and practical support in a relaxed setting.

A Pink Ladies of Argyll spokesperson said: “There is no need to know anyone, no pressure to share your story and no formal agenda.

“Pink Ladies meet-and-greets are simply welcoming get-togethers where women can enjoy a coffee, something tasty, a good blether and the company of others who understand some of what they may be going through.