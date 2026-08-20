Breast cancer charity Pink Ladies of Argyll is extending its support network to Campbeltown with regular meet-and-greet sessions for anyone who has experienced, or is living with, breast cancer.
The first Campbeltown gathering will be held at the Ardshiel Hotel on Saturday (August 22), from 10.30am to noon.
The informal sessions are intended to offer friendship, connection and practical support in a relaxed setting.
A Pink Ladies of Argyll spokesperson said: “There is no need to know anyone, no pressure to share your story and no formal agenda.
“Pink Ladies meet-and-greets are simply welcoming get-togethers where women can enjoy a coffee, something tasty, a good blether and the company of others who understand some of what they may be going through.
“They are also a great opportunity to find out more about the wider support available through Pink Ladies of Argyll.”
The charity offers subsidised complementary therapies and wellbeing activities, regular events, its annual Pink Ladies Day, and opportunities to connect with women across Argyll.
Future Campbeltown sessions are expected to include workshops and demonstrations, such as make-up tuition, nutrition advice and relaxation techniques.
The expansion into Campbeltown and other rural communities has been supported by funding from Macmillan Cancer Support. Pink Ladies of Argyll said this will help it reach more women who may face difficulties accessing support because of distance and rural isolation.
The charity already runs meet-and-greets in communities across Argyll, creating informal local networks where friendships are formed and experiences shared.
Anyone newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment, living with the longer-term effects of breast cancer, or whose experience was many years ago, is welcome to attend.
Pink Ladies of Argyll is also keen to meet local health, wellbeing and beauty specialists interested in becoming involved.
Visit www.pinkladiesofargyll.org for more information.
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