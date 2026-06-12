Ava Lawson, Eva Morbey, Finlay Wilson and Hannah Gilchrist, all starting S6, received their qualifications following a week-long instructor training course delivered through the partnership between Kintyre Seasports, CGS and RYA Scotland.

The achievement is believed to be the first time a school and charity partnership rooted in the same community has progressed pupils all the way from beginner sailors to fully qualified instructors.

“You are the first of many, we hope,” said Kintyre Seasports chairman Campbell Fox, addressing the graduates at Campbeltown Sailing Club last Friday afternoon.

“You might not appreciate that this project and your involvement with it is now of national significance, so not only are you instructors but you are pioneers as well.”

Mr Fox said the programme, now known as Kintyre Seafarers, was attracting interest from across Scotland.

“RYA Scotland and British Marine Scotland believe the programme is a model for other coastal communities across the country, creating life opportunities for local kids and attracting tourism,” he said.

“With the current shortage of maritime skills across the board, this is even more important than when the programme was conceived.”