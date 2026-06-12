Four Campbeltown Grammar School (CGS) pupils have become fully qualified RYA Dinghy Instructors, marking a major milestone for a pioneering sailing programme being hailed as a model for coastal communities across Scotland.
Ava Lawson, Eva Morbey, Finlay Wilson and Hannah Gilchrist, all starting S6, received their qualifications following a week-long instructor training course delivered through the partnership between Kintyre Seasports, CGS and RYA Scotland.
The achievement is believed to be the first time a school and charity partnership rooted in the same community has progressed pupils all the way from beginner sailors to fully qualified instructors.
“You are the first of many, we hope,” said Kintyre Seasports chairman Campbell Fox, addressing the graduates at Campbeltown Sailing Club last Friday afternoon.
“You might not appreciate that this project and your involvement with it is now of national significance, so not only are you instructors but you are pioneers as well.”
Mr Fox said the programme, now known as Kintyre Seafarers, was attracting interest from across Scotland.
“RYA Scotland and British Marine Scotland believe the programme is a model for other coastal communities across the country, creating life opportunities for local kids and attracting tourism,” he said.
“With the current shortage of maritime skills across the board, this is even more important than when the programme was conceived.”
The four youngsters are the latest success story from a project which has introduced about 130 pupils to sailing, with 60 gaining RYA Level 1 and Level 2 qualifications, and 10 achieving powerboat certificates.
All four new instructors had previously qualified as assistant instructors and safety boat drivers before progressing to the full instructor course.
The qualification is internationally recognised and can create employment opportunities in sailing centres around the world.
Mr Fox described the achievement as a full-circle moment for the programme.
“The goal always was to develop a programme with high sustainability,” he said. “There will be more instructors as it develops.”
Robyn Phillips, training development officer with RYA Scotland and the course moderator, said the qualification reflected years of commitment.
“The journey has been longer than just this week,” she said. “They started learning to sail four or five years ago, and they have had a long journey right from then to now actually helping out at the club and getting out on the water to do their course.”
The week-long training programme was delivered by RYA instructor David Frame, with candidates assessed continuously on the water in a range of weather conditions, including sunshine, torrential rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.
CGS head teacher Kirsty Donnelly said: “I am so proud of our four young people who have achieved the qualification. They all work incredibly hard to achieve their goals, and it is their commitment and resilience that we are celebrating today.
“We are so grateful to Kintyre Seasports for what they do for CGS. We appreciate that the opportunities that our young people have access to are not available to most schools across the country.
“We are one of very few schools who are lucky enough to offer sailing lessons to all of our S1 and S2 pupils, as well as opportunities for our young people to gain qualifications which can lead to employment and further training both at home and overseas.”
Mr Fox said the project’s success was “proof of a 10-year-old concept” designed to provide educational and employment opportunities for young people in a community with a strong maritime heritage.
He added: “The success of the project is testament to bringing different community groups together and breaking the conventional barriers that kept them apart.”
The newly qualified instructors thanked Kintyre Seasports senior sailing instructor Naomi Cameron for her support throughout their time in the programme.
The organisation also thanked Campbeltown Sailing Club, Campbeltown Sea Cadets, RYA Scotland, Jamie Rodgers, who helped Kintyre Seasports achieve RYA Recognised Training Centre status, supporters and funders including the John Mather Trust, and Calum Lawson for their support of the programme.
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