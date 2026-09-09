Among the updates on the various buildings, and a report on the migratory birds and resident wildfowl, is news of future plans for a new picnic spot for visitors to the island.

Now fully habitable again, Pladda cottage has been restored with a new roof, new floors, a new kitchen, and the damp and decaying timber and plasterwork have been replaced. New windows and doors have been fitted throughout and all of the old gas appliances have been replaced with new electric ones.

Another building that has been given a new lease of life is the foghorn building that, like most of the weather-beaten buildings on the island, was at risk of collapsing due to timber lintels that had rotted away and damage to the roof that allowed water ingress.