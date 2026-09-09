Isle of Pladda, the organisation that is responsible for renovating and restoring Pladda, has provided “friends and neighbours” with an update on developments that have taken place on the island over the summer.
Among the updates on the various buildings, and a report on the migratory birds and resident wildfowl, is news of future plans for a new picnic spot for visitors to the island.
Now fully habitable again, Pladda cottage has been restored with a new roof, new floors, a new kitchen, and the damp and decaying timber and plasterwork have been replaced. New windows and doors have been fitted throughout and all of the old gas appliances have been replaced with new electric ones.
Another building that has been given a new lease of life is the foghorn building that, like most of the weather-beaten buildings on the island, was at risk of collapsing due to timber lintels that had rotted away and damage to the roof that allowed water ingress.
Remedial action required to repair the structure included new concrete lintels, waterproofing, insulation, gutter refurbishment, grit-blasting and repainting inside and out.
In addition to the buildings, work has also taken place on infrastructure projects that have resulted in the water capture and filtration system, and a heat pump system, now being fully operational, along with the solar and battery systems that have performed well over the summer months
Now that the buildings around the lighthouse are habitable, Isle of Pladda is asking visitors to respect privacy in the area surrounding the living quarters. Isle of Pladda said in its newsletter: “We know visitors enjoy coming up to the base of the lighthouse for a picnic. This area has been under construction, and we’ve had to ask people to avoid it for safety reasons — there are open manholes and machinery moving around.
“To provide an alternative spot with equally good views, we’re installing a recycled picnic bench near the trigonometric point — the highest point on the island — during our next work stint in late September, along with a cut grass pathway leading up to it.
“We hope visitors to the island will enjoy this new spot, respect the wildlife, and take their litter with them when they leave.”
Pladda was purchased in 2022 by owners Michael O’Sullivan and Tracey Gillespie O’Sullivan for an asking price of £350,000. Prior to the building work taking place, over 400 litres of oil, fuel, asbestos and other industrial waste, was safely removed from the island.
Further information about Pladda, future plans, and progress on the works can be found at www.isleofpladda.com
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