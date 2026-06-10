Argyll Community Housing Association is seeking planning permission for the development on land east of Port Ellen Distillery.

The planned units are a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties, and make up the first phase of a development which it is hoped will see 107 houses on the site.

Argyll and Bute Council officials are expected to rule on the application by early August, with the public now able to view plans and submit feedback.

A design and access statement by MAST Architects said: “The proposed development is located in Port Ellen, to the east of Antrim View, and to the north of the A846. Currently the site is an unused field.

“The site is bounded by housing at Antrim View to the west and N bay to the east, along with large distilleries located south of the A846, and open countryside to the north.

“We intend to create the housing development that follows the principles and contours of the adjacent housing scheme at Antrim View.

“Currently, the site is identified in the Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan (LDP2) February 2024 as designated for 14 houses consisting of terraced housing and cottage flats. Local amenities are within walking distance, as are bus routes located south of the site on the A84.”

The statement added: “A total of 107 units have been identified and allocated to this site within the [local development plan]. This application relates to the first phase of development.

“To demonstrate compliance with the LDP2 (local development plan 2) allocation, a graphic illustrating potential future phases of affordable development have been provided, and showing connection and compatibility with the phase one design.

“The graphic illustration is indicative only and does not form part of the detailed planning application.”

To view the plans and submit feedback, visit the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 26/00565/PP.