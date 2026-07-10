Plans have been revealed for 24 new accommodation units on Mull, consisting of 12 houses and 12 flats.
TSL Contractors Ltd have submitted the application to Argyll and Bute Council for planning permission for land opposite Woodside Cottage in Salen.
All the flats would be one-bedroom properties, while the houses would consist of six three-bedroom and six two-bedroom units. The development would be built in two phases.
The council’s planning officials are expected to rule on the application by late August, with the public now able to view plans and submit feedback.
A supporting statement by planning agents Bracewell said: “The proposed development has been designed to create a coherent and attractive residential environment which responds positively to the existing settlement pattern of Salen and the character of the surrounding area.
“The layout establishes a clear hierarchy of streets and shared spaces, with dwellings positioned to provide active frontages, natural surveillance and an appropriate relationship with adjoining development.
“The arrangement of buildings creates a legible and connected development structure while ensuring adequate privacy, daylight and residential amenity for future occupants.
“The proposed arrangement promotes a pedestrian-led environment, prioritising walkability, legibility, and placemaking, whilst consciously considering the streetscape.”
It added: “The proposal will make a meaningful contribution towards addressing identified local housing need within Argyll and Bute through the delivery of 100 per cent affordable housing by West Highland Housing Association.
“The development will provide a mix of high-quality and energy-efficient homes which support population retention, strengthen community sustainability on the Isle of Mull, and contribute positively to the social and economic sustainability of Salen.”
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