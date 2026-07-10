TSL Contractors Ltd have submitted the application to Argyll and Bute Council for planning permission for land opposite Woodside Cottage in Salen.

All the flats would be one-bedroom properties, while the houses would consist of six three-bedroom and six two-bedroom units. The development would be built in two phases.

The council’s planning officials are expected to rule on the application by late August, with the public now able to view plans and submit feedback.