The change of use is proposed by Colonsay and Oronsay Heritage Trust for number 1 at the Colonsay Business Units at Dunoran in Scalasaig.

Facilities planned for the development include exhibition spaces and a shop. The premises have previously been used as a micro-brewery and small-scale gin distillery.

Argyll and Bute Council’s planning officers are expected to rule on the application by mid-October, with the public now able to view plans and submit feedback.

A planning assessment submitted with the application said: “The main use will be for an exhibition space with secure archive storage and research facility. There would be a staff room and ancillary retail space.

“The Colonsay and Oransay Heritage Trust (COHT) currently has its base in a former Baptist Church but has no security of tenure and the building is in need of significant repair. It has no proper parking and substandard access to the public road.

“Scalasaig is the main settlement on the island. The relocation and enhancement of the heritage centre would bring more people to a facility close by the ferry terminal, the island shop, Post Office, the local café, the hotel and other tourism outlets.

“Traffic and travel by vehicle would be reduced by being centred here. Trips to the heritage centre can be combined with other visits. People visiting the existing retail in the business area generally use the car parking near the existing island shop and the village hall.”

The statement added: “The community plan ambitions for a vital community hub would be supported by relocation of the heritage centre to a site close to the village hall.

“Archaeology events can make use of the hall and its catering facilities close by the archives and artefacts. The close physical relationship would support future development of a hub by shared staffing arrangements, access, information and ancillary sales.”

To view the plans and submit feedback, visit the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 26/01366/PP.