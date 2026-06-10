As well as a huge selection of quality locally grown plants, there was also a lot of expert advice on hand from the stall holders at Benderloch’s Victory Hall on - May 23 and an opportunity to enjoy banter and home baking, with those who went along meeting up with friends old and new.

The plant sale began life as a coffee evening event in 1989 when the North Connel and District Horticultural Show was nearly bankrupt. It has since become an event in its own right, while still raising funds for the show.

This year £1,280 was raised, enough to support the Show in August. When there are surplus funds after all the bills have been paid, donations are made to support causes in the area, usually with horticultural connections.