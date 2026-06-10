North Connel and District Show’s 2026 Plant Sale has raised more than £1,000.
As well as a huge selection of quality locally grown plants, there was also a lot of expert advice on hand from the stall holders at Benderloch’s Victory Hall on - May 23 and an opportunity to enjoy banter and home baking, with those who went along meeting up with friends old and new.
The plant sale began life as a coffee evening event in 1989 when the North Connel and District Horticultural Show was nearly bankrupt. It has since become an event in its own right, while still raising funds for the show.
This year £1,280 was raised, enough to support the Show in August. When there are surplus funds after all the bills have been paid, donations are made to support causes in the area, usually with horticultural connections.
From the money raised last year the committee was able to make donations to Lochnell and Barcaldine school gardens. Donations were also given to the Ardchattan Centre and Castle Wood Social Croft, Benderloch and to help support the care of the plant tubs near the Connel Bridge.
Suggestions for other local groups which could benefit from a little extra support in the future are welcome.
The committee thanks everyone for their support and hopes to see everyone again at the Show on August 22.
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