The Sonas Hotel Collection sought planning permission for the new units on land east of the Knipoch Hotel, on the shores of Loch Feochan. The units would be ancillary accommodation to the main hotel building.

But Argyll and Bute Council turned down the application after seven objections from the public and no expressions of support.

A design statement submitted with the application in January said: “Being located on the outskirts of Oban, the proposed pods will offer high quality, contemporary accommodation in a rural setting for guests visiting the local area.

“The intention is to provide an idyllic, relaxing retreat with stunning views out towards the natural surroundings.

“Attracting more visitors to the area and providing comfortable and unique accommodation is critical to help support the local economy and local businesses.”

However a planning officer said in a handling report that the plans were at odds with national planning policy and the local development plan, and that planning permission should be refused.

The officer said: “This proposal seeks an expansion of the business use into close proximity to the dwellings bordering the site. The hotel has 26 guest rooms.

“Assuming a two-person occupancy per room, the hotel can host 52 guests, plus staff and non-residents frequenting the restaurant(s) and bar.

“The application proposes the addition of four accommodation pods of two-person occupancy; increasing overall capacity to 60 people (plus staff, and non-resident visitors) across the site.

“Whilst this appears a relatively modest increase, the proposed development suggests that the site is currently being used to capacity.

“It is likely that an expansion of commercial activity in this location would be materially harmful to its residential neighbours in terms of noise and disturbance.

“Whilst the accommodation pods retain a dependency upon the hotel for guest services (i.e restaurant and bar) there is limited natural surveillance or incidental oversight of the accommodation pods from within the hotel.

“This gives rise to concerns surrounding noise and disturbance and how issues of antisocial behaviour, for example, can be identified and addressed promptly, as would be expected within the hotel itself.

“No operational management plan has been submitted which may indicate how the site could be suitably managed to control noise and disruption and no mitigation measures have been included in the submission to demonstrate how the proposal has taken the potential impact to neighbouring dwellings into consideration.

“Further, it has not been suitably demonstrated why this specific site across the hotel estate is considered the most appropriate location for the proposed development.”

The report added: “No cooking facilities are included in the accommodation units and no external facilities such as BBQs or hot tubs are included in the application. Nonetheless, the restriction of such activities could be ensured by planning condition.

“The proposed development would likely give rise to unacceptable harm to residential amenity in terms of overlooking, overbearing design, light pollution, and increased noise and disturbance. It is considered that planning conditions could not adequately address these concerns.”