The shortlist was announced by Social Enterprise Scotland following a record-breaking year for entries, making this one of the most competitive Awards to date.

The Community Wealth Building Award recognises organisations that create lasting local economic, social and environmental benefit by ensuring wealth generated within communities continues to support local people and places.

As one of Scotland’s leading community-owned renewable energy organisations, Point and Sandwick Trust has spent more than a decade reinvesting income from its community-owned wind farm into projects, services and opportunities that strengthen communities across Point and Sandwick and the wider Western Isles.

From supporting community groups and tackling fuel poverty to investing in local facilities, education, employment and economic development, the Trust’s approach is built on keeping wealth local for long-term community benefit.