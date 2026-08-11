Point and Sandwick Trust (PST) has been shortlisted for the Community Wealth Building Award at the 2026 Scottish Social Enterprise Awards, marking the second consecutive year the organisation has been recognised as a finalist.
The shortlist was announced by Social Enterprise Scotland following a record-breaking year for entries, making this one of the most competitive Awards to date.
The Community Wealth Building Award recognises organisations that create lasting local economic, social and environmental benefit by ensuring wealth generated within communities continues to support local people and places.
As one of Scotland’s leading community-owned renewable energy organisations, Point and Sandwick Trust has spent more than a decade reinvesting income from its community-owned wind farm into projects, services and opportunities that strengthen communities across Point and Sandwick and the wider Western Isles.
From supporting community groups and tackling fuel poverty to investing in local facilities, education, employment and economic development, the Trust’s approach is built on keeping wealth local for long-term community benefit.
Norman Mackenzie, Chairman of Point and Sandwick Trust, said: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted once again for the Scottish Social Enterprise Awards.
"To be recognised for a second consecutive year, particularly in such a competitive year, is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication of our Board, staff, volunteers and partners. Community wealth building has always been central to what we do.
"Every pound generated through our community-owned renewable energy projects is reinvested to benefit local people, creating opportunities, supporting essential services and helping our communities thrive for generations to come."
The winners will be announced at the Scottish Social Enterprise Awards ceremony, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday October 28.
Point and Sandwick Trust joins four other finalists in the Community Wealth Building category, recognising organisations that are helping to build stronger, fairer local economies across Scotland through social enterprise.
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