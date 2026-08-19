On Tuesday August 18 a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was seen circling around the waters of Oban Bay for most of the afternoon.

It was part of a joint operation between Police Scotland and HM Coastguard in which a man’s body was found off the shore of the Isle of Kerrera.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 18, the body of a man was recovered from the water at the marina on the Isle of Kerrera.

"His family are aware.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."