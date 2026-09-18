Police this week appealed for information after two properties in Campbeltown were vandalised with blue paint in August.
The incidents happened between August 22 and 23, when blue paint was thrown over the exterior of properties in John Street and Princes Street.
A window and window boarding were targeted during the incidents.
Police have also made an unusual appeal to parents, asking them to get in touch if their children returned home covered in blue paint on either of the dates concerned.
Anyone with information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 1609 of August 23, 2026.
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