Police are appealing for information to help trace 58-year-old George McCulloch missing from Oban.
George was last seen around 9am on Monday, 27 July, 2026, leaving the town with the intention of travelling home to Hawick. He was driving his white VW campervan, registration GF18 UXZ.
He is 5ft 8inches tall, bald with white/grey hair on the side and grey beard. He was wearing a blue polo shirt and camouflage shorts.
George also has a small Jack Russell type dog.
Inspector Robert Maclean said: “We, along with George’s family are growing increasingly concerned for him and his dog.
“His intentions were to travel home after visiting Oban and he has failed to arrive.
“If anyone has seen him or knows the whereabouts of the campervan, I would ask them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3568 of 28 July 2026.
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