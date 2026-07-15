Assaults, theft and criminal damage are among the latest incidents reported by police in Kintyre and Islay.
Street incident
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault and theft on Glebe Street, Campbeltown, at around 1.30am on Tuesday, July 7, which was reported to police on Thursday, July 9. Crime reference: CR/0300993/26.
Assault appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in the vicinity of 16 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, July 8. Crime reference: CR/0300787/26.
Witnesses sought
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault causing injury on Kirk Street, Campbeltown, between 2am and 2.33am on Saturday, July 11. The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 10in tall, with brown hair, wearing dark jeans, a white T-shirt and a blue cap. Crime reference: CR/0304724/26. In a linked incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and threatening behaviour. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
Bail breach
A 22-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for an alleged breach of bail following an incident at an address in Campbeltown on the afternoon of Sunday, July 12.
Vehicle damage
Police are appealing for witnesses after the wing mirror of a white Ford Transit was damaged while it was parked on School Street, Bowmore, Islay, between 5pm on Monday, July 6, and 9am on Tuesday, July 7. Crime reference: CR/0303677/26.
Theft charge
A 20-year-old man has been cautioned and charged with theft after allegedly removing property from a vehicle seized by police on Islay on the evening of Friday, July 10.
Anyone with information on the above or any incident is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime references.
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