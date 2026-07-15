Vehicle damage

Police are appealing for witnesses after the wing mirror of a white Ford Transit was damaged while it was parked on School Street, Bowmore, Islay, between 5pm on Monday, July 6, and 9am on Tuesday, July 7. Crime reference: CR/0303677/26.

Theft charge

A 20-year-old man has been cautioned and charged with theft after allegedly removing property from a vehicle seized by police on Islay on the evening of Friday, July 10.

Anyone with information on the above or any incident is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime references.