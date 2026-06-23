Racially aggravated behaviour

During the early hours of Wednesday June 17, a 36 year old male was arrested and charged by Police with Racially aggravated behaviour towards a member of the public within the front counter at Oban Police Station. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Driving without insurance

On Tuesday June 16 a 46 year old female was cautioned and charged with driving without valid insurance on June 13 in George Street, Oban, after she was unable to provide a valid certificate of insurance. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Bench thief arrested

Following recent reports of the theft of a community picnic bench in Port Appin and the theft of two memorial benches from the cemetery at Ardchattan Church; police enquiries led to the execution of a warrant at an address in Oban on Thursday June 18, where stolen property was recovered.

A 41 year old male has been arrested and charged with both thefts, driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and attempt to pervert

the course of justice.

The vehicle used during the commission of the crimes was seized by police. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.