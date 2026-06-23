Police In Oban have made multiple arrests this week, including catching a serial bench thief and arresting a man for racist abuse in the Police Station.
Racially aggravated behaviour
During the early hours of Wednesday June 17, a 36 year old male was arrested and charged by Police with Racially aggravated behaviour towards a member of the public within the front counter at Oban Police Station. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Driving without insurance
On Tuesday June 16 a 46 year old female was cautioned and charged with driving without valid insurance on June 13 in George Street, Oban, after she was unable to provide a valid certificate of insurance. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Bench thief arrested
Following recent reports of the theft of a community picnic bench in Port Appin and the theft of two memorial benches from the cemetery at Ardchattan Church; police enquiries led to the execution of a warrant at an address in Oban on Thursday June 18, where stolen property was recovered.
A 41 year old male has been arrested and charged with both thefts, driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and attempt to pervert
the course of justice.
The vehicle used during the commission of the crimes was seized by police. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drug driving
On the afternoon of Friday June 19, a 31 year old female driver was arrested on Soroba Road, Oban after failing the roadside drug wipe. The female was conveyed to Oban Police Station where blood samples were taken for toxicological analysis.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal once results are analysed.
Culpable and reckless conduct
A 33 year old male was arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct following an incident in Dunbeg on the afternoon of Friday June 19. The male was released on undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Assault and threats
Following an incident at a premises in Station Road, Oban, on the evening of Friday June 19, a 45 year old male has been charged with two counts of threatening and abusive behaviour and an assault. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drugs
During the early hours of June 23 a 45 year old male was searched by Police under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at Taynuilt. The male was issued with a recorded police warning after being found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.
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