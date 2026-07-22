Cannabis possession, driving offence and abusive behaviour were all dealt with by police in Mid Argyll over the last week.
Vehicle seized
A vehicle was seized by police under Section 127 Anti-social Behaviour etc (Scotland) Act 2004 on the afternoon of Sunday July 19 at Inveraray. The 58-year-old male driver was also issued with a non-endorsable conditional offer for driving without a valid MOT.
Arrested
On Saturday July 18 a 34-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism and possession of cannabis following several incidents reported in Inveraray. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court at a later date.
Cannabis possession
During a routine vehicle stop on the A83 at Inveraray on the afternoon of Monday July 13, a 33-year-old man was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
Vehicle offences
A 44-year-old male driver has been cautioned and charged with driving a motor van, which was overladen and driving with a defective tyre, below the legal tread depth, when stopped by police on Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, on the afternoon of Thursday July 16. The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
Warning
A 58-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning on the afternoon of Tuesday July 14 for possession of cannabis after a routine vehicle stop on the A83 at Lochgilphead.
Cannabis warning
On the afternoon of Tuesday July 14 a 54-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis after a routine vehicle stop on the A83 at Lochgilphead.
Possession warning
A 26-year-old male driver was issued a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis after his vehicle was stopped by police on the A819 Inveraray to Dalmally road on the afternoon of Sunday July 19.
Driving offences
A 39-year-old male driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal after being cautioned and charged with driving without due care and attention on the A819, for driving at excessive speed on the morning of Sunday 19th July 19.
Abusive behaviour
On Saturday July 18 a 32-year-old man was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour at an address in Port Ellen, Islay. The man was released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
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