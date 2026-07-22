Vehicle seized

A vehicle was seized by police under Section 127 Anti-social Behaviour etc (Scotland) Act 2004 on the afternoon of Sunday July 19 at Inveraray. The 58-year-old male driver was also issued with a non-endorsable conditional offer for driving without a valid MOT.



Arrested

On Saturday July 18 a 34-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism and possession of cannabis following several incidents reported in Inveraray. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court at a later date.



Cannabis possession

During a routine vehicle stop on the A83 at Inveraray on the afternoon of Monday July 13, a 33-year-old man was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.