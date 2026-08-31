Police Scotland said today (31 August): "All lines of enquiry have now been completed and at this time no further police action is being taken."

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “I would like to reassure the public there has been a comprehensive investigation which included a search of the area by specialist officers.

“We have also carried out a thorough examination of CCTV footage and door to door enquiries.

“We know this has had an impact on the local community and I want to reassure them that all reports of sexual crime are thoroughly investigated.

“I would ask anyone with further information or concerns relating to this incident, to please contact us via 101.”