Police enquiries are continuing into an alleged sexual assault at Tiree Music Festival.
Officers were called to reports of the incident on Friday evening.
A 24-year-old man was arrested, but has since been released pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland said: "Enquiries are ongoing."
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