The incident at Dunollie Woods happened last month but officers were contacted on June 16 with enquiries still ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, 18 June, 2026, we received a report of a serious sexual assault which happened in Oban.

“The incident happened around 5.30pm on Friday, 15 May, 2026 at Dunollie Woods.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”