Police are investigating a serious sexual assault reported to have happened in Oban woodland.
The incident at Dunollie Woods happened last month but officers were contacted on June 16 with enquiries still ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Thursday, 18 June, 2026, we received a report of a serious sexual assault which happened in Oban.
“The incident happened around 5.30pm on Friday, 15 May, 2026 at Dunollie Woods.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
Information can also be passed anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/&source=gmail&ust=1782296765145000&usg=AOvVaw1n0-sccpb4GqCoW3OpToWs">Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.