Police in Oban are investigating a report of an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl.
Investigators were at Mossfield Stadium and Mossfield Avenue on Sunday July 26, where the assault of a 15-year-old girl is alleged to have taken place.
Police confirmed they will have an increased presence in the area for the coming days while investigations continue.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 11.15pm on Saturday, July 25, 2026, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl [at a property] on Mossfield Avenue, Oban.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers will remain in the area.”
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