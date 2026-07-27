Investigators were at Mossfield Stadium and Mossfield Avenue on Sunday July 26, where the assault of a 15-year-old girl is alleged to have taken place.

Police confirmed they will have an increased presence in the area for the coming days while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 11.15pm on Saturday, July 25, 2026, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl [at a property] on Mossfield Avenue, Oban.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers will remain in the area.”