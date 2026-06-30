Officers attended a property at the Roading on Sunday evening following the death of a 73-year-old woman.

Members of the public reported seeing officers, including some wearing white forensic suits, carrying out enquiries at the address.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Sunday, June 28, 2026, officers attended at an address in Roading, Campbeltown, following the sudden death of a 73-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”