This year’s annual intake of summer secondees, PC’s Andy McParland, Rachel Murray and Blair Watters, arrived at the start of the month to help bolster police numbers during the busy summer season.

All three of the police constables put their names forward for the summer placements for both a refreshing change of environment, but also to experience a different aspect of policing with new challenges that they may not experience at their usual stations at Partick, Pollok and Paisley.

The most exciting prospect for all of the PC’s, however, is the opportunity to experience the type of community policing that takes place on the island. Experiencing new situations, working closely with the community, and the opportunity to be involved at a local level, all greatly appeals to the police constables.

The community aspect of policing is particularly important for PC McParland who, in his short time here, has already been drafted into playing football for Lamlash Football Club and he has thrown himself into local volunteering opportunities, most recently by volunteering to construct a poly-tunnel at Arran High School.

All three of the new arrivals have visited Arran previously, some as children, while PC Watters is a regular visitor. PC Murray is delighted to experience a more rural type of policing - in comparison to her usual placement - and is looking forward to a summer of keeping people safe and secure while also enjoying everything that the island has to offer.

Head of policing on the island, sergeant Clare Neilson welcomed the new arrivals and told the Banner: "The entire community policing team on Arran have welcomed the secondees to assist with the busy summer season. Working with the regular policing team, and with our many partners on the island, they will experience a different aspect of policing that will help them progress in their careers.

“The secondees will assist with a number of community events that take place over the summer and they will play an invaluable role in keeping Arran safe as the population swells to almost four times its normal size.

“All of the secondees are keen to experience island policing, have already met with locals in Arran’s communities, and have settled in well. We are all looking forward to a busy, safe and productive summer.”

Sergeant Neilson is ideally suited to assist and lead the team of secondees as she served as a summer secondee on the island in 2019. Describing the experience as one of the highlight of her career, she added that she was particularly enthused to show the secondees how, with the support of the community and through collaborative work with the RNLI, Arran Mountain Rescue Team and HM Coastguard and others, community policing can have a direct and lasting impact.

Having already started duties at the start of the month, the additional police officers will remain on secondment on the island until the end of October.