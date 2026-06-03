Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents targeting parked vehicles in Campbeltown, while separate incidents resulted in a knife charge and a drink-driving arrest.
Wing mirror broken
Police are appealing for witnesses after the wing mirror of a red Volvo V40 parked on Glebe Street, Campbeltown, was damaged between 7.30pm on Saturday May 9 and 6pm on Sunday May 10. Crime reference: CR/0207578/26.
Wiper damaged
Police are investigating after the rear windscreen wiper of a grey Skoda Karoq parked at Roading Cottages car park, Campbeltown, was damaged between 12.40am and 12.45am on Sunday May 10. Crime reference: CR/0227436/26.
Grille damaged
Police are investigating after a black Volkswagen sustained damage to its front grille while parked on Lochend Street, Campbeltown, opposite the junction with Tesco, between 7.50am on Monday May 11 and 8.50am on Tuesday May 12. Crime reference: CR/0207826/26.
Vehicle vandalised
Damage was caused to the rear windscreen wiper of a red Peugeot 308 while the vehicle was parked at Roading Cottages car park, Campbeltown, between midnight on Wednesday May 13 and 2.30pm on Friday May 15. Police are appealing for witnesses. Crime reference: CR/0210934/26.
Car window damaged
Police are appealing for witnesses after the rear driver’s-side window of a blue Mini Cooper was damaged while the vehicle was parked at either New Parliament Place or Hazelburn Business Park, Campbeltown, between 11.45am and 5pm on Friday May 15. Crime reference: CR/0212352/26.
Knife offence
A 37-year-old man was cautioned and charged with possession of a knife in Port Ellen on Friday May 29. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Driver charged
A 40-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday June 1 after allegedly failing a roadside breath test on the A83 at Clachan. The man was also charged with an offence under Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and driving without valid insurance. He was released on an undertaking and is due to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
Anyone with information on any of the above is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.
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