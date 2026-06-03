Knife offence

A 37-year-old man was cautioned and charged with possession of a knife in Port Ellen on Friday May 29. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driver charged

A 40-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday June 1 after allegedly failing a roadside breath test on the A83 at Clachan. The man was also charged with an offence under Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and driving without valid insurance. He was released on an undertaking and is due to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.

Anyone with information on any of the above is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.