Police recorded assaults, weapon and drugs offences, an attempted housebreaking and an alleged unfit driver across Mid Argyll between July 28 and August 2.
Hotel assault arrest
A 36 year old male has been arrested from a hotel premises in Lochgilphead on the evening of July 28.
The male has been charged with two assaults, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to allow physical data to be taken contrary to the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995. The male was kept in custody to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.
Three charged over cannabis
Following a vehicle stop on the A819 at Inveraray on the evening of July 30, a 45 year old male, a 37 year old male and a 30 year old male have all been cautioned and charged with possession of cannabis.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Man held after disturbance
A 28 year old male was arrested at an address in Inverary during the early hours of July 31 following reports of a disturbance.
The male was subsequently charged with Possession of a Knife, Assault and Threatening and Abusive Behaviour.
The male was kept in custody to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.
Appeal after housebreaking
Between 2300 hours and 2330 hours on July 30 there has been an Attempted Housebreaking at a property on Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0338058/26.
Driver arrested on A83
On the morning of July 31 a 29 year old male driver was arrested for driving whilst Unfit due to his manner of driving on the A83 at Furnace.
The male was conveyed to Mid-Argyll Hospital where blood samples were taken for toxicological analysis. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal once results are analysed.
Cannabis warning issued
A 61 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis following a vehicle stop on the A83 at Inveraray on the afternoon of August 2.
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