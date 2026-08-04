Hotel assault arrest

A 36 year old male has been arrested from a hotel premises in Lochgilphead on the evening of July 28.

The male has been charged with two assaults, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to allow physical data to be taken contrary to the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995. The male was kept in custody to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

Three charged over cannabis

Following a vehicle stop on the A819 at Inveraray on the evening of July 30, a 45 year old male, a 37 year old male and a 30 year old male have all been cautioned and charged with possession of cannabis.

The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.