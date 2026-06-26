A male was captured on CCTV exiting the Co-op on the Avenue at around 12.30pm on Saturday June 6 2026 with a full basket of shopping.

He is described as white, early 30s, wearing a khaki green jacket, black baseball cap and black shorts with a beard and heavily tattooed legs.

If you recognise this man please call 101 quoting Incident PS-20260606-1427.