Careless Driving on A83

A 59 year old male driver was issued with an Endorsable Conditional Offer for Careless Driving on the A83 at Muasdale on the morning of July 30.

999 Calls Misuse Charge

A 39 year old female in Campbeltown has been cautioned and charged with persistent use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance/inconvenience after she made multiple 999 calls unnecessarily.

The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.