Police Scotland has reported a number of incidents across the Campbeltown area over the past week, including road traffic offences, misuse of the 999 emergency service, threatening and abusive behaviour, drugs offences and assault.
Careless Driving on A83
A 59 year old male driver was issued with an Endorsable Conditional Offer for Careless Driving on the A83 at Muasdale on the morning of July 30.
999 Calls Misuse Charge
A 39 year old female in Campbeltown has been cautioned and charged with persistent use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance/inconvenience after she made multiple 999 calls unnecessarily.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Hotel Behaviour Arrest
A 25 year old male has been arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour, from a hotel premises in Campbeltown during the early hours of August 1.
The male has been cautioned and charged, and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Speeding on A83
A 35 year old male driver has been issued with an Endorsable Conditional Offer for speeding on the A83 at Campbeltown on the afternoon of August 1.
Horn Misuse Fine
A 19 year old male driver was issued a Non Endorsable Conditional Offer for use of an audible warning on a restricted road after 2330 hours on Millknowe Campbeltown, on the evening of August 1.
Drugs Found in Search
On the evening of July 31 Police executed a search warrant at an address in Campbeltown on the afternoon of July 31.
A 49 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis. A 40 year old female was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of pregabalin.
Antisocial Driving Warning
A 17 year old male driver was issued with a Section 126 Antisocial Behaviour Vehicle Warning on the B842 on the evening of August 1 due to his manner of driving.
Assault Police Warning
A 21 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for assault following an incident at a licensed premises in Campbeltown during the early hours of August 2.
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