Driver Arrested in Ardrishaig

On the evening of Monday August 10 an 18-year-old male driver was arrested for driving whilst unfit in Ardrishaig.

The male was taken to Oban Police Station where blood samples have been taken for toxicological analysis.

The teenager was also found in possession of cannabis and a synthetic cannabinoid, with the circumstances being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Campervan Forces Lorry Off Road

About 4pm on Wednesday August 12, the driver of an Al McCrae lorry had to take evasive action and has come off the road on the A816 at Barravullin, due to a campervan with foreign plates being driven on the wrong side of the road.

The campervan was travelling north towards Oban and is described as a black and white Ford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to trace the campervan involved.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers or through their website, quoting crime reference number CR/0359649/26.