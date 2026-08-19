Mid Argyll Police have reported a number of driving incidents, alongside a lorry being forced off the road, a church break-in and a disturbance arrest.
Driver Arrested in Ardrishaig
On the evening of Monday August 10 an 18-year-old male driver was arrested for driving whilst unfit in Ardrishaig.
The male was taken to Oban Police Station where blood samples have been taken for toxicological analysis.
The teenager was also found in possession of cannabis and a synthetic cannabinoid, with the circumstances being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Campervan Forces Lorry Off Road
About 4pm on Wednesday August 12, the driver of an Al McCrae lorry had to take evasive action and has come off the road on the A816 at Barravullin, due to a campervan with foreign plates being driven on the wrong side of the road.
The campervan was travelling north towards Oban and is described as a black and white Ford.
Police are appealing for witnesses to trace the campervan involved.
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers or through their website, quoting crime reference number CR/0359649/26.
Dangerous Vehicle Stopped in Lochgilphead
On Thursday August 13. a 59 year old male driver was issued a prohibition notice for his vehicle in Lochgilphead.
The driver was cautioned and charged with driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, failing to display a registration plate on a trailer, driving a trailer with defective brakes, and driving with a defective tyre.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Golf Club Stolen at Lochgilphead
Between 5pm on Saturday July 25 and 5pm on Thursday August 13, a golf club is reported to have been stolen from the locker room at Lochgilphead Golf Course.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers or through their website, quoting crime reference number CR/0362439/26.
Driver Charged Without Insurance
During the early hours of Saturday August 15 a 43-year-old male driver was cautioned and charged for driving without valid insurance and driving without a valid licence on the A83 at Lochgilphead.
The vehicle was seized by Police and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drink Driver Arrested at Auchindrain
On the morning of Friday August 14 a 48-year-old male driver on the A83 at Auchindrain, was arrested for drink driving after failing the roadside breath test.
Blood samples were subsequently taken for analysis, and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal once results are analysed.
Entry Forced Into Inveraray Church
Between 5pm on Monday August 10 and 10am on Tuesday August 11, entry was forced into All Saints Church, The Avenue, Inveraray.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers or through their website, quoting crime reference number CR/0363906/26.
Second Drink Drive Arrest in Ardrishaig
During the early hours of Sunday August 16 a 28-year-old male driver was arrested in Ardrishaig after failing the roadside breath test.
The driver was taken to Lochgilphead Police Station where he was cautioned and charged.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Driver Charged for Tailgating
A 59-year-old male driver was issued an endorsable conditional offer for Careless Driving and tailgating on the A83 between Inveraray and Cairndow on the afternoon of Monday August 17.
Tarbert Man Charged After Disturbance
On the evening of Monday August 17 a 33-year-old male was arrested in Tarbert after Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a licensed premises.
The male was taken to Lochgilphead Police Station and was subsequently charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism, racially aggravated behaviour and possession of cannabis.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police Recruitment Events Announced
Police Scotland are actively recruiting in the area.
The recruitment van will at the Bute Highland Games on Saturday August 22 and the Oban Games on Thursday August 27.
There will be an online Police Officer recruitment event for Argyll and Bute on Thursday August 20 between 6.30pm and 8pm.
You can register for this online at orlo.uk/DZOG5eep
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