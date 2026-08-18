Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.

(Please note this is an experimental service)

What community projects are currently reshaping Campbeltown’s town centre?

How are Islay’s distilleries supporting local jobs and apprenticeships?

Which ferry improvements are being planned for Kintyre and Islay residents?

What events are bringing visitors and residents together across Islay this year?

How are local groups protecting Kintyre’s coastal landscapes and wildlife?