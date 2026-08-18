Police have dealt with a series of incidents across Kintyre and Islay, including alleged assaults, a disturbance, driving offences and a knife-possession charge.
Careless driving
An 80-year-old man was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for careless driving following a two-vehicle collision on the A83 at Dalaruan Street, Campbeltown, on the morning of Monday, August 10.
Knife charge
A 61-year-old man has been cautioned and charged with three assaults and possession of a knife following an incident on Gigha on the evening of Monday, August 10.
Insurance charge
A 41-year-old man has been cautioned and charged with driving without insurance after being stopped by police on the A846 on Islay on the morning of Monday, August 10.
Dangerous driving
A 34-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, after failing to stop for police on the A846 on Islay. He was charged with dangerous driving and drink driving, and was kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Officers assaulted
On the evening of Thursday, August 13, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Bridgend, Islay, after allegedly assaulting two police officers in the execution of their duty. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Tyre offence
On the evening of Saturday, August 15, an 18-year-old man was cautioned and charged after driving a vehicle with exposed ply or cord on two tyres in Main Street, Bowmore.
Vehicle seized
On the afternoon of Sunday, August 16, a 23-year-old man was cautioned and charged with driving without valid insurance on the A846 at Ballygrant. The vehicle was seized by police.
Multiple charges
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Tarbert on the evening of Monday, August 17, after police were called to reports of a disturbance at licensed premises. He was later charged with threatening or abusive behaviour, vandalism, racially aggravated behaviour and possession of cannabis.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.