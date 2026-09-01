A number of incidents across Kintyre and Islay saw police deal with assaults, disorder and a driving offence.
Witness appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses after a window was damaged at a property in New Parliament Place, Campbeltown, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, using the ‘Contact Us’ form on the Police Scotland website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online, quoting crime reference CR/0382865/26.
Officer assaulted
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty following an incident in Burnside Street, Campbeltown, in the early hours of Sunday, August 30. The circumstances will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
Street disturbance
Following a disturbance in Union Street, Campbeltown, on the evening of Sunday, August 30, a 41-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for threatening and abusive behaviour and racially aggravated behaviour. Another man, aged 28, was issued with a recorded police warning for threatening and abusive behaviour.
Driver reported
An 82-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for careless driving and driving with an expired licence following a road traffic collision on the A847 at Port Charlotte, Islay, on the afternoon of Friday, August 28.
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