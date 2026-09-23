Police Scotland is seeking assistance from the public in relation to enquiries concerning an incident which occurred at premises in Scarinish, Isle of Tiree, during the early hours of Sunday August 2 2026.
The person shown in the accompanying CCTV images may have information which could assist officers with their ongoing enquiries.
The man is described as approximately 6ft tall, of slim build and aged between 45 and 60 years. He was wearing a hat, blue jacket with hood raised, a face covering extending to the bridge of his nose and a rucksack.
Anyone who recognises the individual, or who has information that may assist police, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1593 of 3 August 2026.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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