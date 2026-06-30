The 49-year-old who first took up the art of crocheting during Covid, has just hand-made more than 560 beautiful poppies and stitched them together to make a dress on show now at The Rockfield Centre in the heart of Oban.

She hopes the dress will boost 2026 donations for a charity that provides vital life-changing support to the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

This is the first time that Margaret has used her needle and wool skills to make a full-scale dress, that took about three months to create.

She hopes people admiring her poppy dress will give generously to this year’s Poppy Appeal.

After a stint at The Rockfield Centre, the dress will be moved to its new permanent home which will be at Oban War and Peace Museum on the Esplanade.