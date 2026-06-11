The Mid Argyll Art Society is bringing its annual exhibition back to Ardrishaig later this month.
Showcasing a vibrant mix of work by talented local artists, the exhibition follows on from an exceptionally successful show last year.
Artwork will be handed in at Ardrishaig North Hall on Monday, July 17, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Following the hand-in, the work will be on display from Tuesday, July 28, until Saturday, August 2, between 10am and 6pm each day.
Alison Lister of MAAS said: “The art society is really excited to be running the exhibition again, with the wide variety of artwork making it a welcoming and inspiring event for artists and visitors alike.
“Ardrishaig North Hall is the perfect venue for the exhibition, offering plenty of space and natural light.
“The exhibition is a great opportunity to enjoy local creativity — and maybe even take a piece home.”
The Mid Argyll Camera Club will also showcase some of its work at the event.
A final viewing will take place on Sunday, August 3, between 10am and 2pm, before the artwork is collected.
MAAS is encouraging anyone who wishes to enter their work to get in touch via maartsociety@hotmail.com.
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